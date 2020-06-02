This weekend's protests in Mobile against the death of George Floyd were a big topic at Mobile's city council meeting Tuesday.
Mayor Sandy Stimpson said protesters in general were very well behaved, but that the protest was hijacked by outsiders.
Stimpson said, "In the coming days we'll be reaching out, especially to some of the leadership that helped organize the protest and organize the vigil and at that time, you know, we will find out who should be at the table so that we can listen trying to plot a pathway forward. "
And council member Fred Richardson says he wants to call a meeting of the public safety committee to learn what the police department's policy is on lethal weapons and make changes if necessary.
Richardson said, "We need to know is there a policy on neck restraints, where you choke somebody to death. What is the policy on that?"
Richardson says he would also like to see renewed interest in people taking part in a police- citizen's advisory committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.