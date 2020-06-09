GULF SHORES, ALA. (WALA)- Cristobal cut Gulf Shores and Orange Beach a break and those tourist destinations needed one after the virus shutdown.
He came and he left. A tropical storm just days into the start of hurricane season, Cristobal, giving one Missouri couple a show on the beach Sunday.
“Seeing the rain go sideways across the parking lots and blowing and sand pelting us in the face when we tried to get down here on the beach, it was pretty powerful,” Jeff Groves, visiting from Missouri, said.
Powerful, but fortunately more bark than bite.
Monday, it was back to business and play for most restaurants and beach visitors like nothing happened.
John Johnson said,“The only thing I really saw is that water puddle over here and a lot of cars couldn’t go through it. But other than that nothing at all. “
The Original Oyster House and some other surrounding businesses on Highway 59, still shut down today because of that flooding. Not what some people wanted to see during dinner time.
Yvonne Michell from Michigan said, “We stopped at Papa Rocco's. We were going to check out this Oyster House and then the place right there but it’s totally flooded so now we’re going to head back the other way and see if we can find something.”
Another visitor said, “A lot of the intersections were blocked off because it’s flooded and we seen a lot of restaurants and stuff flooded here."
Damage was hard to find. The roofing that Cristobal blew off of the Collonades condos was still there, but taped off for safety.
Cristobal did also leave behind some waves and double red flags but nobody taking the chance to brave the water.
An overall dodged bullet for the coast, but still a long way to go in this already active hurricane season.
