Plunging into 2021

Dozens of folks in Gulf Shores got a running start into the New Year, taking the plunge into the Gulf of Mexico.
After 2020, dozens of people were more than happy to dive right into 2021.
Severe weather and COVID has put a major damper on ringing in the new year.
Luckily, the polar plunge was one of few things this New Year not canceled.
"The red flags, but with the COVID we didn't think it would be canceled for that. The weather's been really iffy, with the rip tide and the current and all, and thats the reason we thought it might be canceled, but I'm glad it wasn't," said Barry Smith and Beth Gann, who has taken the plunge for the last four years.
Making this New Year's Day feel somewhat normal.
"Watching Alabama football and eating some New Year's Day food. Black eyed peas, turnip greens, ham, snacks, watching football. What a great day," said Rita and Ben Allen, who are spending their first New Year's Day here on the coast.
With red flags flying folks got a little wetter than they may have planned.
"I thought it was cold, and a couple of times, I thought I was going to fall down and drown," said William Richie, who later struck up the courage to go back in once he got used to the water.
Even if folks are unsure of what may lie ahead this year, many of them are optimistic.
"A new year of life, a new year of fresh starts, and we're hoping and praying COVID's gone and we can do this next year without even the thought of a mask," said Pritchard.
Most people we talked to say they felt comfortable at the plunge despite COVID concerns.
Many people made sure to social distance, with plenty of space to spread out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.