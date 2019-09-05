Planning a wedding is a big ordeal.
Professional photographer, Dwight Ladd, Jr., has written a book about the do’s and don’ts of wedding planning.
It's titled "21 Points To Consider for Brides and Photographers."
Dwight has a lot of experience in the bridal business. His book offers helpful tips for the bride, groom, and photographer. If you need a photographer to help make your wedding day perfect, contact Dwight on social media or through his website, www.laddphoto.com.
You can purchase a copy of "21 Points To Consider for Brides and Photographers" on www.laddphoto.com or on Amazon.
