MOBILE, Ala. -- Mobile Police said they caught a man who tried to break into a home in Midtown on Saturday afternoon.
Just before 4 p.m., officers got a call from DeSales Avenue from a man who said he heard loud noises coming from his back door. When he went to see what was happening, he said he found a man trying to force his way inside.
The burglar ran from the scene after the victim yelled at him.
Officers said they caught the man trying to hide behind a house in the area. He's identified as 32-year-old Jemarcus Polk. He's charged with attempted burglary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.