ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) -- The Orange Beach Police Department arrested a man accused of being connected to a multi-state theft ring that stole at least $177,000 from local businesses.
Investigators said the thieves targeted local marinas and boat dealerships during after-business hours. The crimes were first reported in 2016 and involved the theft of marine GPS systems.
Detectives said the thieves would strike every six months. In November 2019, cameras captured the license plate of a vehicle the suspect was driving.
Police said they were able to identify the man as Nathan Thomas McCleod of Hollywood, Florida. He was arrested on February 6 on 21 counts of breaking and entering a vehicle, 20 counts of first-degree theft, and one count of third-degree theft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.