MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Police said the woman accused of shooting a man at a gas station in Mobile has surrendered.
According to investigators, 23-year-old Dezanique Jefferson shot the victim at the Citgo on Broad Street at Texas Street around 1:30 p.m. on Monday.
Officers said Jefferson and the victim got into an argument at the store before she pulled a gun and shot him. The man was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Jefferson turned herself in at Mobile Police Headquarters on Wednesday afternoon. She was taken booked into jail on an assault charge.
