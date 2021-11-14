MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A wild chase ended with a man in jail and a Mobile Police officer involved in a crash.

Investigators said they were called to Morgan Avenue after getting reports of shots fired in the area.

Officers arriving at the scene said they saw a black car trying to speed away. After a short chase, the driver bailed out near Mohawk Street and took off running.

Police said the man, identified as Bryson Stallworth, later returned to Morgan Avenue where he was found hiding behind a house.

A police officer wrecked their car during the chase but was not injured.

Stallworth is charged with attempting to elude and possession of marijuana.