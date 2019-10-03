SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WALA) -- Summerdale Police arrested a Fairhope man on a rape charge Wednesday.
Investigators were called to Hoffman Road near Country Road 55 after getting a call about a man and a woman fighting.
When officers arrived, they found a 19-year-old woman and 50-year-old Anthony Derrick Odom. According to police, the woman was crying and said that Odom had assaulted her.
Police said they detained Odom for public intoxication and took the woman to the police department for an interview. After talking with the victim, investigators charged Odom with first-degree rape.
The Summerdale Police Department said the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.