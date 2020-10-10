MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A police chase that authorities say was connected to the investigation into a double homicide in Baldwin County Friday ended Saturday afternoon in Mobile.
The chase stopped with a crash during the 3 o'clock hour on Springhill Avenue.
Police say a vehicle matching the description of one they’re searching for crashed. After a brief struggle, officers apprehended the driver.
The MPD is not identifying the person who was apprehended or saying how it is connected to the double homicide investigation.
