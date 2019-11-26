MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police said a manhunt in Trinity Gardens ended without the arrests of two suspects.
Officers said they spotted a stolen vehicle around 5:30 p.m. with two people inside and attempted to stop it, but the driver took off. They ended up in Trinity Gardens where the suspects bailed from the car and started running.
The area was surrounded by police for about two hours until the search was called off with no sign of either suspects.
