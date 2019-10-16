MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Prichard Police and Mobile Police were both involved in a high-speed chase Wednesday night.
Officers from Prichard told FOX10 News that the chase started when they tried to pull the car over for a drug stop. Police said the driver refused to stop and took off.
The chase led officers to Warsaw Avenue in Trinity Gardens where two suspects got out of the car and started running. Both were quickly taken into custody.
Police have not released the names of the suspects.
