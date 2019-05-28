Police chase ends with crash in Greenwich Hills neighborhood of Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A police chase ended with a crash in a Mobile neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.
A police officer attempted to stop a vehicle on Wilshire Road in the Greenwich Hills subdivision off of Cottage Hill Road. According to investigators, the driver refused to stop and led the officer on a chase to La Rose Drive where the car crashed into a fence.
Three people got out of the gray Hyundai Accent and took off running. Police were not able to catch the suspects. Officers said drugs were found in the car.
No one in the neighborhood was injured during the chase.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.