A police chase through Baldwin County ended with a standoff in Summerdale.

Investigators said the suspect was seen driving erratically when an officer attempted to stop him. Police said the man then took off and hit speeds of 90 mph before he turned down a dead-end road.

That's where officers said the man pulled out a eight-inch knife and threatened police and threatened to harm himself during the standoff.

He was eventually taken into custody peacefully. No names have been released.