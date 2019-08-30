PRICHARD, Ala (WALA) – Prichard Police are investigating an overnight chase that left a man dead after officers said the driver lost control of the car and slammed into a tree.
Investigators said they tried to pull the suspect Earl Apkins Jr. over for a minor traffic violation, he initially stopped, but as the officer approached the car police said Apkins Jr. took off.
“He was a good-hearted person whatever he had he'd give to you,” said Melissa Smith, a friend of Apkins Jr. “He was the type of person to go out and get into trouble.”
Police said they started chasing Apkins Jr. after he ran from a traffic stop for a broken tail or tag light.
The police pursuit lasting about 30 seconds.
The officer briefly lost sight of the car before seeing it off the road near Wilson and Prichard avenues.
“We had an officer that was basically trying to care about his safety telling him to get the equipment fixed and it turned into something like losing their life,” said Walter Knight, Prichard’s Police Chief.
Hours after the crash glass and other debris still littered the ground.
Friends and family are devastated. They say they want answers.
“For his dad to bury his daughter it ain’t even been a year and then this tragedy happened,” Smith said. “It's just a lot on the family.”
The Chief Knight said in this case Apkins Jr. would have only gotten a verbal warning to fix his broken light.
