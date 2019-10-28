A wild high speed chase that started in Mobile came to a crashing end Monday night on Highway 21 near Atmore.
We're hearing MPD started chasing the vehicle because it was reported stolen.
The chase traveled through Prichard, Saraland, Satsuma, North on 65 before the vehicle crashed into a Poarch Creek Indian Police cruiser on 21.
Two people were taken into custody.
