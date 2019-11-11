PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla (WALA) – An Oklahoma police officer is on the other side of the law, accused of killing his boss, a small-town police chief.
Investigators said the crime happened at the Hilton Hotel on Pensacola Beach on Sunday, shortly before 10 p.m.
The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said 44-year-old Mannford, Oklahoma Police Chief Lucky Miller was killed by one his own officers, 49-year-old Michael Nealey. Nealey is locked up in the Escambia County Jail with no bond.
“What makes this so difficult is we basically have lost two officers in this whole ordeal,” said Mannford Mayor Tyler Buttram.
The small-town community near Tulsa is confused because people say the two officers were friends.
The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said there was a fight between Miller and Nealey, there was no weapon, but investigators said alcohol was involved and an autopsy is underway.
“If this happened in a traffic stop it would make sense, if this happened on a search warrant gone wrong it makes sense,” Buttram said. “This doesn't make sense.”
Carterson Public Safety Group is the organization putting the conference on, they say it is continuing on as planned.
“We are saddened by the news of the incident that occurred the night prior to the start of our conference,” said Brett Graces, President of Carterson Public Safety. “We would like to extend our condolences to the families and agency of those involved.”
Nealey is set to face a judge for the first time later this week for his arraignment hearing.
KOTV reports Miller, 44, was Mannford's police chief since 2007 and is survived by his wife and three children.
