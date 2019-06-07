Police have confirmed that 51-year-old Jeff Jackson of Gulf Shores drowned in Lake Shelby.
Jackson's body was discovered Friday, May 31 floating in the lake. According to authorities, no foul play is suspected however, the investigation is ongoing.
According to officials, Jackson's body was discovered by a boater at approximately 9:30 a.m. and had been in the water for several hours.
Lake Shelby is a 750-acre freshwater lake located within Gulf State Park. Gulf Shores police and Gulf Shores Fire Rescue personnel responded to the scene.
