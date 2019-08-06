A Decatur man was burned with hot grease after he entered a woman's home with a firearm, according to police.
Authorities say Larondrick Macklin was arrested and charged with burglary in the first degree as well as domestic violence in the first degree. He's being held on a $300,000 bond.
According to officials, on August 1, officers responded to the 2800-block of Wimberley Drive SW in reference to a domestic dispute.
They say upon arrival, officers made contact with Macklin who had burns on his face.
Through the course of their investigation, they say officers discovered Macklin was the primary aggressor in the altercation.
Officers say Macklin entered the victim's home with a firearm and she defended herself with a pot containing hot grease.
After receiving medical attention, Macklin was transported to the Morgan County jail without incident.
