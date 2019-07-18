GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) -- According to the Gulf Shores Police Department, at about 7 a.m. Sunday, the department received a report of an unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle in the 600 block of West Beach Boulevard.
In the end, two Fairhope teens were arrested.
Police said that as the victim was approaching her parked vehicle, two white males exited her vehicle. The men started a conversation with the victim and ultimately returned property they had stolen while inside her vehicle, police said.
Police provided the following additional information:
During the conversation, the victim was able to identify at least one of the men. The suspects then entered a white Ford Explorer with a Georgia plate and left the area.
Shortly after this report, officers were notified of a stolen vehicle in the 400 block of East Beach Blvd. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a white 2015 Ford Explorer with a Georgia registration was stolen from the parking lot.
A subsequent investigation led to both suspects being identified. Warrants for Unlawful Breaking & Entering were issued on:
- Zachary C. Martin, 18, from Fairhope.
- Zachary P. Hatfield, 19, from Fairhope.
On Tuesday at 6:34 p.m., a Gulf Shores police officer spotted a white Ford Explorer which had just broken down near the intersection of Gulf Shores Pkwy and East Beach Boulevard. The officer made contact with the white male driver who was identified as Zachary Martin. Martin was taken into custody on the B&E warrant. A registration check on the white Ford Explorer noted it was the Explorer taken on Sunday. Martin was additionally charged with Receiving Stolen Property 1st.
Zachary Hatfield has also been recently arrested by another agency for a separate offense and the GSPD B&E warrant was served, police said. Additional charges from Gulf Shores Police Department on Hatfield are pending, police said.
Although suspects have been arrested the investigation continues. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Hoguet at 251-968-9841. During off-hours or on weekends, call the 24-hour GSPD Communications Center at 251-968-2431.
