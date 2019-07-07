MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police responded to reports of a man found stabbed at a fast food restaurant.
Officers were called to the Whataburger on Schillinger Road at Cottage Hill Road around 1:20 p.m. on Sunday, July 7.
Investigators believe the man was injured at another location before he ended up at the restaurant. Police said the man is expected to survive.
No other details about the case are available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.