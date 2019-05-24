A Foley woman has been arrested on charges of torture and willful abuse of her children.
Foley police say that 29-year-old Brittany Cloy was taken into custody Thursday. According to police, authorities responded to Foley Elementary School to assist the Department of Human Resources in a possible child abuse investigation.
Two siblings ages six and seven were found to have signs of prolonged physical abuse on their bodies. The mother, Brittany Cloy, was interviewed and admitted to the abuse, citing that she had anger issues.
Based on evidence obtained through coordination with the Baldwin County District Attorney's Office, Cloy was arrested and charged with two felony counts of torture/willful abuse of a child.
