BALDWIN CO., Ala. (WALA) - A domestic situation led to a high speed chase on Highway 59 and then to 1-10 Tuesday night according to Foley Police.
Police say they responded to the domestic call and ended up briefly giving chase but soon called it off because it was raining, speeds were getting very high and they knew who the suspect was.
Officials say they issued a, 'Be On the Lookout' for the driver identified as Nicholas O’Cain.
Loxley Police later encountered O’Cain in their jurisdiction traveling at speeds close to 100 miles per hour on highway 59 and then onto the interstate.
They say the chase ended without further incident when the driver pulled over near the 42 mile marker of westbound I-10.
According to officials, the interstate had to be shut down briefly as O’Cain was taken into custody.
O'Cain faces charges of attempting to elude and possession of marijuana.
Foley PD says they anticipate also charging him with attempting to elude and domestic violence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.