FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) -- Fairhope Police said officers are still searching for a man wanted after a shooting on Fairland Avenue on Tuesday.
Charvez Gonzales of Daphne is wanted on assault, robbery, and felon in possession of a firearm charges.
Investigators said they received a call around 3 p.m. after the victim was shot and taken to Thomas Hospital in a personal vehicle. FPD said the victim is recovering.
Officers went to the Fairland Avenue area and found 17-year-old Varius Townser of Fairhope. He was arrested and charged as an adult with robbery and receiving stolen property. Officers said he had a stolen gun. Townser is being held on a $200,000 bond.
Police searched the area for Gonzales, but he was able to get away. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 251-928-2385 or email Joshua.Cryar@fairhopeal.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.