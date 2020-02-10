A Daphne man faces multiple charges after police said he threatened several children before shooting a gun into the air. It happened at Ashley Gates apartments Saturday night, February 8, 2020.
A fun night turned frightening for the five children who were playing basketball in the parking lot. Police said 53-year-old William Harry Wood confronted them. Investigators said Wood was angry because they were too loud.
“I know he made threats toward the children. He did indicate that he had a gun inside his apartment,” said Sgt. Jason Vannoy with Daphne Police.
Investigators said after threatening the kids, Wood returned to his apartment. The children told their parents, who called police. Police said some of the parents got in an argument with Wood before officers arrived. That’s when investigators say Wood returned to his apartment and fired a rifle into the air.
“When the police officer showed up…actually, when he was pulling up and got out of the vehicle, that’s when he heard the shot. That’s really when the situation became a lot more serious,” Vannoy explained.
The officer called for backup and put the complex on lockdown while they attempted to locate Wood. While no one was hurt, police did have to tackle Wood during the arrest. It was a scary situation for all involved.
“Everybody immediately took cover, including the police officer,” Vannoy said. “He called in everybody he could and they were able to determine which building he was in and I think once or twice while they were gathering up to go try to make contact with him, they saw him come out of the apartment on one or two occasions and when he came out, I think the third time is when they ran up and took him into custody.”
Police said Wood was intoxicated at the time of his arrest. He faces six misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment along with discharging a firearm within the city limits, a city ordinance violation. He has been released on bond.
Ashley Gates is a private community and management there would not comment on the incident.
