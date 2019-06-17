MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police released information about a report of shots fired at a pizza restaurant on Airport Boulevard.
Investigators said two males got into an altercation at the Cicis Pizza around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 16. According to police, one of the men involved in the incident went out to his car and armed himself with a gun.
Police said the man fired one shot that struck the side of the building. No one was hit by the bullet and police said there were no reported injuries.
Police identified the man as 28-year-old Xavier McConnell. Investigators said McConnell fled the scene in a gray Toyota Camry that was later pulled over at the intersection of Hillcrest Road and Airport Boulevard.
McConnell was taken into custody and arrested on a charge of discharging a gun into an occupied building.
