MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Police have identified two people arrested after a high-speed chase in Mobile.
Investigators said George Butler III, 26, was driving a stolen car when he was spotted by an officer on Highway 90 near Knollwood Drive. The pursuit went on for nearly nine miles as police said they chased Butler until he bailed out of the vehicle near a gas station on Three Notch Road.
Police said Butler was quickly captured as he tried to run into a wooded area. A woman in the car, identified as 27-year-old Patricia Rester, was also arrested.
Butler was charged with resisting arrest, attempting to elude, reckless driving, and carrying a pistol without a permit. Rester was booked into jail on a charge of first-degree theft.
