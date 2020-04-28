MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police released the name of a man found dead in a vacant house Friday night.
Investigators said 41-year-old Michael Gibby was found in the house on Strange Street around 7:40 p.m. on April 24.
No other details have been released by MPD.
