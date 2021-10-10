Police identify man gunned down in Prichard

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) -- Prichard Police identified the man found dead in a vacant lot on Sunday morning.

Officers were called around 4:30 a.m. after getting reports of a body near the corner of Wilson Avenue and Main Street.

Investigators said they found Joe Johnson, 24, dead at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to Prichard Police, detectives do not have any potential suspects or a motive.

Anyone who can help is asked to call PPD at 251-452-2211.