Police identify man gunned down in Prichard

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) -- Prichard Police identified the man found dead in a vacant lot on Sunday morning.

Officers were called around 4:30 a.m. after getting reports of a body near the corner of Wilson Avenue and Main Street.

Investigators said they found Joe Johnson, 24, dead at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to Prichard Police, detectives do not have any potential suspects or a motive.

Anyone who can help is asked to call PPD at 251-452-2211.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.