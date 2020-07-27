MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police said two women died in separate wrecks on Friday, July 24.
The first accident happened at noon on Government Street and George Street. Investigators said 69-year-old Inez Sykes Hill ran a red light and hit a tree after running into another vehicle. Police said Hill was not wearing a seat belt and died from her injuries.
Just before 7 p.m., MPD said 65-year-old Mary Thurman was driving on Old Government Street near Topic Street when her car hit a traffic circle median and overturned. Thurman was pronounced dead at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.