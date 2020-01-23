Loxley police say they are investigating after a motorist was punctured by a hypodermic needle hidden in a Stapleton gas pump handle.
It happened Wednesday night at a Shell gas station.
The needle was taped to a gas pump and stuck someone who’d stopped for gas. Loxley police say the victim went inside and told the clerk.
Police haven’t tracked down the victim, but we're told by the clerk that the victim went to the hospital. The needle is being sent to a lab to be tested to see if any DNA, or any tracings of a drug or any other substance are on the needle.
No suspects have been identified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.