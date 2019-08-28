PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) -- Police in Prichard are investigating an early morning homicide Wednesday.
It happened between 2 and 3:30 a.m. on Anton Street, according to police.
Police say one black male victim was shot and later died at a local hospital.
Investigators do not currently have any suspects. Police are asking that anyone with information related to the crime to call law enforcement.
FOX10 News will continue to follow this developing story.
