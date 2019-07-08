Law enforcement agencies are investigating apparent road rage incidents in two Alabama cities in recent days -- one of which was deadly.
The fatal incident happened in Tuscaloosa Friday night, on the eastbound side of Interstate 20/59.
Investigators there say a woman was shot to death and two people in the vehicle with her were wounded in what appears to be a road rage incident.
Capt. Gary Hood, commander of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes unit, told The Tuscaloosa News that someone from another vehicle fired into the one carrying 25-year-old Zakia Bibbs of Tuscaloosa, and she was killed.
A 22-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man who were in the vehicle with Bibbs were treated for gunshot wounds that were not life-threatening.
Hood said "it appears to be a road rage type incident," but he did not immediately release further information.
Elsewhere in Alabama, authorities in Cullman say a woman shot her husband in an attempt to shoot someone else in an act of road rage.
News outlets reports Erica Cole was charged Saturday with attempted murder, assault and reckless endangerment.
Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry said the road rage incident began on a highway and ended at a home, turning violent when Cole tried to shoot someone else.
Instead, Gentry said, she shot her husband Nicholas Cole in the head. The sheriff says he's in stable condition.
The investigation is ongoing.
