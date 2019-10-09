MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile police officers responded to the scene of a shooting in the 600 block of Stanton Road early Wednesday afternoon.
Police tell FOX10 News a male victim was shot and his injuries are not life threatening.
FOX10 News went to the scene and observed a police presence in the area of Stanton Road and Oakleigh Drive. That's near the area of University Hospital.
Police said the victim told them he did not know who shot him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.