New developments on a move that could force about 70,000 people living west of Mobile's city limits to lose city police and fire services.
They live in a one and a half to three mile area called the police jurisdiction.
And the Mobile City Council is looking at cutting the services.
Proponents say it will save money and allow it to better use the resources within the city.
But there's been big disagreements between city and county leaders over how much money the city would save with the move.
A special city council committee met Tuesday afternoon to try to reconcile the differences on money estimates.
The city says supplying the services in the jurisdiction costs more than $26.5 million.
County officials think the figure is more like about $14 million.
Why the big difference?
There are differences in how each side looks at the cost of services provided.
County officials say police and fire personnel will still have to perform services, just now in the city, not the county.
But city officials say that doesn't factor in the number and length of calls they're now answering in the police jurisdiction, which is a bigger area including city limits.
Then the committee heard from people who live in the police jurisdiction that would be affected by loss of services.
Some wanted annexation.
Fred Wheeler said, "I spend money in that area up there at Lowe's, at Rouse's, at all those stores that are inside the city limits of Mobile, because somebody in this city council made a decision we're going to annex that area. Now, you're talking about denying my right to vote so I can make that choice myself."
No decisions were made Tuesday on voting to cut services.
The council is expected to vote on the proposal early next month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.