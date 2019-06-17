Fairhope Police is asking for the public's help to identify a man in a bizarre road rage incident on Greeno Road. A gun was pulled and a car was damaged.
Investigators say the ruckus started after 23-year-old Maurice Mayo got out of his car and confronted the driver of a red hatchback. Detectives say that driver got out of his car and jumped onto the hood of the other vehicle, busting the windshield with his foot.
"I just don't understand why people act out like that. I just think they want attention," said Rebecca Shaw of Fairhope.
That's when authorities said Mayo got a gun from the car he was in and pointed it at the man, as shown in the picture.
"I've never heard of that. I hear things from Mobile or Louisiana, New York, I've just never heard of that from here in Fairhope, honestly this is like a small town," Shaw explained.
Mayo, who may have been defending himself, was only charged with carrying a weapon without a permit.
Meanwhile, police are still looking for the guy seen standing on the car Mayo was in.
If you recognize him, call Fairhope Police at 251-928-2385.
