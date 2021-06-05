BILOXI, Miss. --According to the Biloxi Police Department, on June 4, 2021, at approximately 9:31 pm, they responded to Wal-Mart located at 2681 CT Switzer Sr. Drive in reference to an alleged arson.

Witnesses say that a white female wearing a white hat, dark sweatshirt, dark pants, white athletic shoes, and dark COVID mask allegedly set fire to a box of copy paper in the electronics section of the store.

She then fled the store on foot to the west toward Walmart Lane.

The small fire was quickly extinguished by employees and no injuries were reported.

According to police, it is believed when she exited the store she entered an unknown vehicle waiting in the area.

The female appeared to be with a white male wearing a tan hat, dark T-shirt, dark pants, and dark shoes.

The investigation is ongoing.