MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Five months after a man was shot dead at Pepper Tree Apartments, police made an arrest in the case.
Raheem Dangelo Catlin, 25, was booked into jail on June 10 on a murder charge.
Mobile Police investigators said Catlin is connected to the January 6 death of Larry Roberts.
According to police, Roberts was wounded at Pepper Tree Apartments and then ran to Hounds Run Apartments where he died from his injuries.
