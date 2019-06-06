PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) -- Police in Pensacola say a man they have charged with attempted murder may have shot another man for "blowing a kiss" at a female companion.
Police have arrested Jamal Boyer, 23. He is accused of shooting at Terrel Crayton and Clarence Williams, striking Crayton in the face.
On Monday, police say, Crayton was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Williams traveling east on Navy Boulevard in Pensacola. They say that's when Boyer, a passenger in another vehicle also traveling east, began shooting at the car.
Crayton remains hospitalized in serious condition. Williams was not injured.
Police say the investigation revealed that while in a nearby apartment complex, Crayton may have “blown a kiss” at a female companion of Boyer’s when the vehicles passed each other, angering Boyer. Shortly thereafter, when they passed the vehicle, Boyer produced the firearm and began shooting at Crayton and Williams, police say.
According to Det. Kylan Osley, several pieces of surveillance video in the area played a key part in bringing the case to a conclusion. No other arrests are expected at this time.
Boyer has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Members of the Escambia County Sheriffs Office, the U.S. Marshall’s Service, and the State Attorney’s Office assisted in the investigation and arrest of Boyer.
