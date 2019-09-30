MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Police in Mobile say a man who fired shots into a restaurant during an argument Saturday with his former girlfriend turned himself in.
Mobile County Metro Jail records show that Jacorey Cortez Harper, 21, of Mobile, was booked into the jail late Saturday night on charges of discharging a gun into an occupied building, reckless endangerment and third-degree domestic violence.
Harper was subsequently released on bail, jail records show.
Mobile Police Public Information Officer Sgt. LaDerrick DuBose released the following additional details Monday:
On Saturday, September 28, 2019 at approximately 5:18 p.m. police responded to Walk-On’s Sports Bar located at 3673 Airport Boulevard in reference to the report of a domestic involving a shooting. The victim stated her ex-boyfriend came to the location demanding to see her. The victim stated the subject punched her in the face and he was later put out by the manager. The subject then retrieved a gun from his vehicle and fired multiple shots into the location. There were no reported injuries and the subject fled. Later this date the suspect turned himself into police. 21-yer-old Jacorey Harper was arrested.
