BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) -- Police in Bay Minette say that just after 1 a.m. Thursday Hunter Grant Myrick of Pensacola, Fla., fled from Bay Minette officers during a traffic safety check point.
Myrick led officers on a high-speed pursuit through northern Baldwin County, Mobile County and into Washington County, police said, with speeds reaching more than 95 miles per hour.
During the pursuit, Myrick committed multiple traffic violations including excessive speeding, driving on the wrong side of the road, running stop signs and stop lights, according to police.
Police said the pursuit entered into the police jurisdiction of Mt. Vernon and Washington County, on U.S. Highway 43. Mt. Vernon Police and Washington County sheriff’s deputies utilized spike strips in an attempt to end the vehicle pursuit. The spike deployment was successful and three of the four tires on the fleeing vehicle were deflated, police said.
The vehicle continued to flee on three flat tires for approximately five miles before driving off the shoulder of Highway 43 into a wooded area. The driver of the vehicle, Myrick, fled on foot into the woods, police said. The front seat passenger John Windell Clay and backset passenger Heather Lauren Dickman were detained without further incident, police said.
Officers determined that the vehicle was reported stolen out of Escambia County, Fla. A search of the vehicle was conducted, and officers discovered an amount of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia items used to consume drugs, police said.
Alabama Department of Corrections K-9 Team responded, and after a lengthy ground search Myrick was found hiding in the woods.
Myrick was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property first degree, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, attempting to elude and other traffic-related offenses.
Myrick also has numerous felony warrants for his arrest out of Escambia County, Fla.
John Clay was arrested for outstanding warrants out of Bay Minette, police said.
Heather Lauren Dickman was released and not charged for any criminal offenses.
This investigation is ongoing and more charges are pending, police said.
"The Bay Minette Police Department is grateful for the assistance from Mt. Vernon Police Department, Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Alabama Department of Corrections K-9 Team for assisting our officers with this incident," a news release states.
