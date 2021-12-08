MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department on Wednesday released the name of the homicide victim in a shooting that occurred Monday.

The victim has been identified as Gary Knight.

Police said it was about 6:30 p.m. Monday when officers responded to the 2700 block of Mill Street in reference to one shot. Officers discovered the 40-year-old Knight deceased from a gunshot wound.

If anyone has information about the case, contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211 or send a tip at mobilepd.org/crimetip.