MOBILE, Ala (WALA) – Mobile Police are searching for a second gunman in the shooting at Ladd-Peebles Stadium last month.
Investigators said ballistics testing and surveillance video from the stadium shooting scene on August 30th show a shell casing come from a different direction.
Deangelo Parnell, 17, was arrested shortly after the shooting and charged with nine counts of attempted murder.
“The direction in which Mr. Parnell ran,” said Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste. “That shell casing would not have popped into frame at the particular location.”
Mobile Public Safety Director James Barber said one of the nine victims was shot after Parnell had stopped shooting and started running away.
Police said two different guns were used a 9mm and a .380.
“As we went back and looked at what we recovered on the scene and we looked at the video that was available to us we were able to match those things up and say ‘hmmm’ that could not be based off it how it actually occurred,” Battiste said.
For police there are still questions, including how the potential other shooter got involved.
“My job is not at this point to make a determination whether it was a self-defense assertion,” Battiste said. “My job is to identify who that second shooter was.”
Battiste says the most important thing right now is to get this second shooter off the streets.
If you were at the game and may have information call Mobile Police.
