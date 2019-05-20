AUBURN, Ala. (WALA) -- The man who authorities say killed an Auburn police officer and wounded two others Sunday night was captured Monday morning after an intense manhunt.
During a news conference late Monday morning, authorities identified the officer who was killed as William Buechner. He was a 13-year veteran of the department.
Officer Webb Sistrunk was still being treated at a hospital as officials held the news conference. Officer Evan Elliott was treated and released.
Shortly after 8 a.m., the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency informed media statewide that Grady Wayne Wilkes was in custody.
Moments earlier, Auburn University informed its campus via Twitter that the situation was "all clear."
The university tweeted: "AU ALERT: ALL CLEAR. Police report the suspect in the off-campus shooting is in custody. ALL CLEAR."
Police say 29-year-old Wilkes, who is charged with capital murder, shot the officers when they responded to a domestic disturbance at a mobile home park south of Auburn.
While a manhunt was mounted overnight and into the morning, police informed the public Wilkes had been last seen wearing camo clothing with body armor and a helmet at Arrow Head Trailer Park, around 11:30 p.m. Sunday. He was described as 6-foot-4, weighing 215 pounds, and law enforcement officials warned he was a serious risk to the public.
Details of his arrest were not immediately clear, but FOX10 News will stay with this developing story and bring you more information as it is available.
Overnight, Auburn University had warned students to stay away from the area of the mobile home park, which is about five miles from campus.
