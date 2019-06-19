ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - An argument between an Orange Beach man and multiple teenagers led to the man driving his SUV into the teens as they rode in a golf cart, police say.
Orange Beach investigators say 27-year-old David Nielsen then drove away from the wreck. Four of the five teenagers in the golf cart were hospitalized and are recovering from their injuries.
Police say the incident happened off Canal Road around 2 a.m. on June 11, after Nielsen and the teenagers engaged in some sort of squabble.
Nielsen is charged with leaving the scene of an accident and several counts of assault.
He is in the Baldwin County Jail, held with a $32,500 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.