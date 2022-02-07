PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) -- The Pensacola Police Department on Monday released additional information in the case of a man accused of firing a shot at an officer.

Corey Marioneaux, 24, of Pensacola, is now out of jail on $50,000 bond after being charged with attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, according to jail records in Escambia County, Fla.

Police said it was on Jan. 22 at approximately 3 a.m. when two individuals in a vehicle were stopped at the red light at Palafox Street and Garden Street when they were shot at multiple times. The investigation into this incident revealed that the perpetrator used a rifle to shoot at the victims and that the victims were shot at multiple times, police said.

The victims were seriously injured, but they survived the incident.

On Thursday, Feb. 3, according to police, members of the Pensacola Police Department executed a search warrant in the 2500 block of North 7th Avenue. This search warrant was in direct relation to the investigation of the shooting incident, according to investigators.

Police said that due to the high risk nature of the incident, SWAT was utilized to serve the search warrant. Members of SWAT knocked and announced their presence and waited approximately 15 seconds before opening the residence’s door, police said.

They said that as the SWAT team opened the door, resident Marioneaux fired a single shot at a member of the SWAT team, striking his shield. He was subsequently arrested.

He made bail that evening.