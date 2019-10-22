Police raid massage parlors in Baldwin County, charge four women with prostitution

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) -- Three people were arrested on prostitution charges after police officers executed raided a massage parlor in Foley.
Investigators said they executed a search warrant at Ocean Massage on Highway 59 after receiving complaints. Officers arrested Xiu Xiang Zhang, 52, and Ying Shenyang Qi, 50, on charges of misdemeanor prostitution. The owner of the business, 49-year-old Sheng Yun Zhou was arrested for felony promoting prostitution.
The City of Foley said it revoked Ocean Massage's business license. Investigators said they discovered that Sheng Yun Zhou also owns a massage business in Daphne, Tranquility Massage.
Daphne Police searched that location and Sheng Yun Zhou was charged with an additional count in Daphne for promoting prostitution. An employee at Tranquility Massage, Wei Tong, was arrested for prostitution.
