MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police have released the name of a man who was gunned down Sunday morning.
Officers were called to Charmaine Circle East off of Dauphin Island Parkway ar 9:45 a.m. When they arrived, they found as 22-year-old Deundra Quinne dead at the scene.
While officers were on Charmaine Circle, another male arrived at a hospital with life-threatening gunshot wounds.
According to detectives, Quinne and the other man were in a fight with each other on Charmaine Circle. During the scuffle, one of them dropped a gun.
Police said the gun was picked up by a female and a shot was fired.
MPD did not release any other details about the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.