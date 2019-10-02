MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police have released the name of the man shot and killed Saturday in Toulminville.
Officers were called to Laurel Drive around 3:30 p.m. where they found Carlos Dallas, 32, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Detectives said they are still investigating the case and no arrests have been made.
Minutes after that shooting, police were called to a crash on Donald Street at Allison Street. Crews pulled a male from an overturned car and discovered that he had been shot before wrecking. Police also found bullet holes in the car.
The victim has not been identified. Police said he is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.
MPD said they are not sure if or how the two shootings are related.
