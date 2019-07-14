MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police said a woman was killed in a hit-and-run early Sunday morning.
Investigators said the woman, identified as 39-year-old Tammy Moore, was found dead on the northbound side of Government Boulevard at Azalea Road around 3 a.m. on Sunday, July 14.
The driver that struck and killed Moore fled the scene.
Police identified the vehicle involved as a 2018 Lincoln Navigator that is either light blue or silver. The SUV has damage to the front bumper and is missing the passenger side headlight. Officers said they do not know the tag number of the vehicle.
Anyone who can help police find the vehicle or the driver is asked to call 251-208-7211 or 251-208-1270. Callers can remain anonymous.
